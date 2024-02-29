Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,851 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $11,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 61.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 61.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 144.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.60.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $67.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97. Edison International has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.25.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. Edison International had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also owns solar, hydro, and natural gas electric generating facilities.

