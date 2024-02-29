Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,223 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELAN. UBS Group AG increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 299,166 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 210.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,015,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,412,000 after purchasing an additional 688,779 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 836.1% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 367,741 shares in the last quarter. H Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,456,000. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.71.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

NYSE ELAN opened at $15.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $16.88.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 27.87%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

