Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,532 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.90.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $503.38 on Thursday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $516.61. The stock has a market cap of $117.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $487.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $468.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 23.52%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

