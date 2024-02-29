Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Given New $13.25 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $14.00 to $13.25 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.06.

Ellington Financial Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE EFC opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $742.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.96. Ellington Financial has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $14.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 39.81, a current ratio of 46.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.77 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 78.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.49%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lisa Mumford sold 21,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $276,610.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,832.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ellington Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 126.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 65.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ellington Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Ellington Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

