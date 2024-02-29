Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Price Performance

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.10 million, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.87. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $7.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.31%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 246.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 144.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 14,566 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 18.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.