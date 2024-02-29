Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Posted by on Feb 29th, 2024

StockNews.com cut shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARNFree Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.10 million, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.87. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $7.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.31%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 246.15%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 144.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 14,566 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 18.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

