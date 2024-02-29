Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Stock Position Trimmed by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Elme Communities were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc grew its position in Elme Communities by 5.6% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Elme Communities by 1.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Elme Communities by 8.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Elme Communities by 3.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Elme Communities by 2.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elme Communities Price Performance

NYSE ELME opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.15. Elme Communities has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $18.53.

Elme Communities Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. Elme Communities’s payout ratio is -118.03%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Elme Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Elme Communities from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Elme Communities Profile

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

