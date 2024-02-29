Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO) CAO Robert Savage Mclean Sells 6,400 Shares of Stock

Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) CAO Robert Savage Mclean sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $1,013,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,585,105.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Enpro Trading Up 2.0 %

Enpro stock opened at $159.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 150.27 and a beta of 1.55. Enpro Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.74 and a 12-month high of $167.21.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $241.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.10 million. Enpro had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enpro Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enpro Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.43%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enpro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Institutional Trading of Enpro

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Enpro during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enpro during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Enpro by 61.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Enpro during the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Enpro by 5,227.3% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enpro Company Profile

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Articles

