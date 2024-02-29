Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of Entegris worth $10,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENTG. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after buying an additional 13,834 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Entegris by 3.8% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 24,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the third quarter worth approximately $531,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,015,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ENTG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Craig Hallum raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.80.

Entegris Price Performance

Entegris stock opened at $131.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.61 and a beta of 1.30. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $69.37 and a one year high of $140.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $812.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total value of $344,239.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,906.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 17,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $2,379,995.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,605.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total value of $344,239.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,906.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,939 shares of company stock worth $5,951,089 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

