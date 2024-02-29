Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,957 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.09% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $15,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 47.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter.
In other news, Director Clayton Trier sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $107,944.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,724. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of USPH stock opened at $99.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.08 and a twelve month high of $124.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.06, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.36.
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.
