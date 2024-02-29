Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,957 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.09% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $15,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 47.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Clayton Trier sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $107,944.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,724. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of USPH stock opened at $99.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.08 and a twelve month high of $124.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.06, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.36.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Articles

