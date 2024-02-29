Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $14,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on WTW. TD Cowen started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.92.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.0 %

WTW stock opened at $275.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.04. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $195.29 and a fifty-two week high of $278.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.39. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.33 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.32 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.53%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

