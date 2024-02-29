Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 48.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Voya Financial worth $15,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $453,000. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in Voya Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 42,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Voya Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 310,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,624,000 after acquiring an additional 12,401 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 3.8% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 89,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 20.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 304,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,225,000 after purchasing an additional 52,451 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Voya Financial Price Performance

NYSE VOYA opened at $68.02 on Thursday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.79 and a 1 year high of $77.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.66 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 8.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.89.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

