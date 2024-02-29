Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 37.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,939 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Yum China worth $14,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the third quarter worth about $534,000. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Yum China by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 74,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in Yum China by 1.7% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 261,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 14.5% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 430,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,991,000 after purchasing an additional 54,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on YUMC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.63.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $43.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.42. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $64.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 7.53%. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Yum China Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.