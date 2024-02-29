Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,444 Shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,444 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 7.66% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $13,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 328,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,939,000 after acquiring an additional 23,067 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 166.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 225,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,215,000 after buying an additional 140,911 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 206,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,857,000 after buying an additional 14,227 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 195,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,373,000 after buying an additional 36,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 163,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after buying an additional 99,607 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF stock opened at $48.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.45. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $49.54.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.