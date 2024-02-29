Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,674 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 3.41% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $15,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSSC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 120.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 378,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,478,000 after buying an additional 31,119 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

GSSC opened at $63.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $51.71 and a one year high of $64.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.51.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

