Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) by 64.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 231,258 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.23% of Envestnet worth $5,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Envestnet by 8.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Envestnet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Envestnet by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Envestnet by 9.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENV has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Envestnet from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Envestnet from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Envestnet from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Envestnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Envestnet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $50.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.45. Envestnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

