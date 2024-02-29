Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires New Shares in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Avient by 2.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avient by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Avient by 3.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Avient by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Avient by 3.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

NYSE AVNT opened at $39.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.40 and a 200-day moving average of $36.48. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Avient Co. has a 1-year low of $27.73 and a 1-year high of $44.74.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.87 million. Avient had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.10%.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

