Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 15,738 Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Posted by on Feb 29th, 2024

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZAFree Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,009,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,682,000 after acquiring an additional 47,222 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 43.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,906,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,988,000 after purchasing an additional 573,140 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,768,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,564,000 after purchasing an additional 258,614 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1,282.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,677,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,703,000 after purchasing an additional 233,527 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PZA stock opened at $23.90 on Thursday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $24.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.18.

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

