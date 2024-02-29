Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $369,000 in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ILTB opened at $50.39 on Thursday. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $54.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.32.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Profile

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.