Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $374,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VOE opened at $147.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.75. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $148.25. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

