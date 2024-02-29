Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $377,000 in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albany International during the third quarter valued at about $269,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Albany International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 717,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Albany International by 1.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Albany International by 3.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,032,000 after purchasing an additional 12,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Albany International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Albany International from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Albany International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

Albany International Trading Down 1.7 %

AIN opened at $92.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.27. Albany International Corp. has a 12 month low of $78.20 and a 12 month high of $102.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.93 and a 200 day moving average of $88.96.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $323.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.30%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

Featured Stories

