Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $381,000 in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,220 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NOV by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 762,999 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 108,845 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in NOV by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 23,430 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in NOV by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in NOV by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in NOV by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,976 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

NOV Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NOV stock opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.77.

NOV Announces Dividend

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.10. NOV had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. NOV’s payout ratio is 7.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded NOV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on NOV from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded NOV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at NOV

In other NOV news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $61,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 114,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,715.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

NOV Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

See Also

