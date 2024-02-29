Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $384,000 in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AUB. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 556.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Shares of AUB stock opened at $32.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.96. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $289.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.72 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 19.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 50.39%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

