Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $395,000 in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 212.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 532.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASE Technology stock opened at $9.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.44. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

