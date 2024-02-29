Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITT. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 63.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ITT in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ITT by 81.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ITT stock opened at $125.65 on Thursday. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.82 and a 12 month high of $127.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.43.

ITT Increases Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34. ITT had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $829.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 23.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ITT

Insider Transactions at ITT

In other news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $283,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

(Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.