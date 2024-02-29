Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 756.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $496,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,326 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Landstar System during the second quarter valued at $647,360,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at $54,341,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Landstar System during the first quarter valued at $26,416,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Landstar System during the second quarter valued at $33,528,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Landstar System

In related news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total value of $2,325,275.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,632,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LSTR shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Landstar System from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.00.

Landstar System Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $190.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.00. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.13 and a 52-week high of $208.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.15 and its 200 day moving average is $184.17.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.96%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

