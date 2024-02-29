Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Takes Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on WEX. StockNews.com cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on WEX from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.08.

WEX Price Performance

Shares of WEX opened at $218.31 on Thursday. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.95 and a 52-week high of $224.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $204.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEX

In other news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $8,426,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,809,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other WEX news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.24, for a total value of $127,565.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,245.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $8,426,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,809,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,399 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,479. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

