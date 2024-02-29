EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) SVP Lawrence F. Solomon Sells 5,350 Shares of Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,637,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,802. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

EPAM Systems Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $305.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.46. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.99 and a 1 year high of $315.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $294.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.24. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $315.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPAM Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $426,000. Napa Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $416,000. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,193,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 372.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 476,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $141,627,000 after buying an additional 375,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $698,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Featured Articles

