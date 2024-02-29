Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,232 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $10,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 4.4% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 16.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 1.4% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 29,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 4.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.40 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Equinor ASA Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EQNR opened at $24.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.88. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $24.44 and a 1 year high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.90.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $29.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.35 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 20.32%. Analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.06%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report).

