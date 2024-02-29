Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 89.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 18.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. 5.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA Trading Up 0.1 %

Equinor ASA stock opened at $24.90 on Thursday. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $24.44 and a one year high of $34.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $29.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.35 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 11.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on EQNR. DZ Bank lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.40 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen started coverage on Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equinor ASA

About Equinor ASA

(Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.