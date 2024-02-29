Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target Cut to $61.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EQR has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.68.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of EQR opened at $59.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.32 and its 200-day moving average is $59.76. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.18). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $1,454,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,346.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $1,454,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,346.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $41,384.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,252.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,280 shares of company stock worth $1,646,835 in the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Residential

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 234.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at about $687,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Stories

