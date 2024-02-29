Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at HC Wainwright

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ESPR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $6.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 18.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

