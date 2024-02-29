Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Eventbrite from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. BWS Financial began coverage on Eventbrite in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Eventbrite in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eventbrite currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

NYSE EB opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.60. Eventbrite has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $11.90.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eventbrite by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,053,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,327,000 after buying an additional 151,727 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Eventbrite by 2.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,084,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,104,000 after purchasing an additional 110,587 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Eventbrite by 55.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,109,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,551 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Eventbrite by 43.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,705,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,749 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Eventbrite by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,567,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

