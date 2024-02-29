Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

EB has been the subject of several other research reports. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Eventbrite from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NYSE EB opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. Eventbrite has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 4.2% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 139,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

