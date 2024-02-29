Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Piper Sandler

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EB. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Eventbrite from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.00.

EB stock opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average is $8.60. Eventbrite has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $11.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,053,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,327,000 after acquiring an additional 151,727 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 2.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,084,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,104,000 after acquiring an additional 110,587 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 55.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,109,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,551 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 43.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,705,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,749 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,567,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,000 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

