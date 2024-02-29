Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Holdings Raised by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expro Group were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Expro Group by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Expro Group in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Expro Group by 612.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Expro Group by 23.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Expro Group by 345.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expro Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Expro Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Expro Group from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Expro Group Price Performance

Shares of XPRO stock opened at $18.13 on Thursday. Expro Group Holdings has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $25.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.82.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). Expro Group had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $406.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Expro Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.