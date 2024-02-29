Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Purchased by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 608.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.0% in the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,724,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,041 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 122,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after purchasing an additional 76,225 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 184.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,937,000 after purchasing an additional 69,029 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on EXR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $1,393,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,344 shares in the company, valued at $11,472,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

NYSE EXR opened at $138.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.19 and a fifty-two week high of $170.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.80 and a 200-day moving average of $133.22. The stock has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.75.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.01). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $797.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.17%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Stories

