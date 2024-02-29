Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Given New $109.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from $110.00 to $109.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.10.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FRT

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $98.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.03. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $85.27 and a twelve month high of $108.24.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.05 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 155.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $34,468.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,907,066.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 57.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.