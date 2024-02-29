Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 357,833 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) by 96.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 729,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357,833 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.76% of Gray Television worth $5,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Gray Television by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Gray Television by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Gray Television by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Gray Television by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Gray Television by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

GTN opened at $5.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $11.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.87.

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.31 million. Gray Television had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is -23.02%.

GTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Gray Television from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gray Television to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

