Federated Hermes Inc. Buys Shares of 788,627 Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 788,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,552,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Full Truck Alliance as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 1.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 114,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Down 1.8 %

YMM opened at $6.55 on Thursday. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average of $6.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on YMM shares. TheStreet raised Full Truck Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

