Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Position in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Free Report) by 55.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 222,962 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 1.39% of Intrepid Potash worth $4,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 480.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Intrepid Potash by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.12% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash Stock Performance

Shares of Intrepid Potash stock opened at $21.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17 and a beta of 2.19. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $34.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.72 and a 200 day moving average of $21.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Intrepid Potash to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

