Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stock Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 51.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,362 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 121,647 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of KB Home worth $5,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 76.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after acquiring an additional 77,933 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in KB Home during the second quarter valued at about $432,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 36.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 188.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 50,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 33,197 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in KB Home during the second quarter valued at about $414,000. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KB Home Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $63.96 on Thursday. KB Home has a 1 year low of $33.92 and a 1 year high of $64.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.73.

KB Home Announces Dividend

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that KB Home will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KB Home

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 165,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $9,819,235.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,491,298 shares in the company, valued at $88,583,101.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 5,500 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $330,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,971.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 165,307 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $9,819,235.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,491,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,583,101.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 373,635 shares of company stock worth $22,400,005 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on KB Home from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KB Home from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.18.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

