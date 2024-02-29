Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 77.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 138,916 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.07% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $5,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 20,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 465,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,231,000 after purchasing an additional 99,681 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 38,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 20,577 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 119,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,487,000 after purchasing an additional 68,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEDG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $105.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.69.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $65.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.25 and a 52 week high of $339.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.04.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

