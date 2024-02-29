Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 747,590 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 352,468 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 1.32% of First Foundation worth $4,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 8.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,267,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,411,000 after buying an additional 321,560 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,048,000 after buying an additional 84,407 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,471,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,416,000 after buying an additional 153,418 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,851,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,538,000 after buying an additional 47,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 27.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after buying an additional 399,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Trading Down 0.9 %

First Foundation stock opened at $7.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.46. The stock has a market cap of $441.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. First Foundation Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $15.06.

First Foundation Announces Dividend

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $56.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.03 million. First Foundation had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 31.95%. Equities research analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Foundation news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $267,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 215,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FFWM. Wedbush raised their price target on First Foundation from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upgraded First Foundation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

