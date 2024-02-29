Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.08% of Selective Insurance Group worth $5,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 186.5% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $206,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $103.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.06. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.56. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $108.18.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.57%. Analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

