Federated Hermes Inc. Has $4.38 Million Stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 267,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $4,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 144.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,629,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,366,000 after buying an additional 963,194 shares in the last quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $13,219,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 14.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,458,000 after buying an additional 588,198 shares in the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $11,822,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $1,256,000. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.66.

Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $73,552.83. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,499.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $16.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.74 and its 200-day moving average is $16.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.17. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $30.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.62 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.