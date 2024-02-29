Federated Hermes Inc. Has $4.49 Million Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 122.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,833 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,919 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $4,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,120.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,355 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coinbase Global from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.19.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of COIN opened at $200.80 on Thursday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $212.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 743.70 and a beta of 3.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.12 and a 200-day moving average of $113.27.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. The company had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $1,450,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,665 shares in the company, valued at $8,946,974.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $1,450,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,665 shares in the company, valued at $8,946,974.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 104,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total value of $18,355,178.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,792.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,181,988 shares of company stock worth $172,398,691. 33.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Coinbase Global

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.