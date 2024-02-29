Federated Hermes Inc. Has $4.61 Million Stock Position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Chord Energy worth $4,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 87.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $161.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.07. Chord Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $117.05 and a 52-week high of $175.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.44 and a 200-day moving average of $160.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. This is an increase from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.25%.

In related news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,018,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,835 shares in the company, valued at $29,007,783. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chord Energy news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,018,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,007,783. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total value of $204,687.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,078.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,250 shares of company stock worth $2,180,938 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.20.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

