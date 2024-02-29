Federated Hermes Inc. Has $4.81 Million Stock Position in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 783,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,277 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 1.53% of PMV Pharmaceuticals worth $4,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,588.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PMVP opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $92.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.65. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $9.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average is $3.48.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects mutant p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

