Federated Hermes Inc. Has $4.85 Million Stock Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.08% of Watts Water Technologies worth $4,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 12.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,288 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,395,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on WTS. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $199.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.60.

Insider Transactions at Watts Water Technologies

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 764 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $152,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,964. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Watts Water Technologies news, Director Michael J. Dubose sold 329 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.91, for a total transaction of $65,112.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,400.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 764 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $152,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,236 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,593 shares of company stock valued at $715,898 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $199.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.95. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.25 and a 52-week high of $219.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 18.41%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

