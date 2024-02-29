Federated Hermes Inc. Has $4.86 Million Holdings in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) by 6,949,960.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 347,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347,498 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.35% of Herbalife worth $4,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Herbalife by 8.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,065,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,992 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Herbalife by 26.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,604,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,216 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Herbalife by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,968,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,197,000 after acquiring an additional 456,384 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Herbalife by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,989,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,808,000 after acquiring an additional 209,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its position in shares of Herbalife by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 3,121,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,669,000 after acquiring an additional 104,567 shares in the last quarter.

Get Herbalife alerts:

Herbalife Price Performance

Shares of HLF opened at $8.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average of $13.46. The company has a market cap of $863.07 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.27. Herbalife Ltd. has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $20.78.

Insider Transactions at Herbalife

Herbalife ( NYSE:HLF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 19.56%. Herbalife’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Herbalife Ltd. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Johnson purchased 61,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $498,120.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 603,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,871,915.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Herbalife from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered Herbalife from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Herbalife from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herbalife currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HLF

About Herbalife

(Free Report)

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.